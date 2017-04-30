Local Government boss Arrested over Assassination attempt on Melaye

The police on Saturday said they had arrested six suspects in connection with an assassination attempt on Senator Dino Melaye in his home in Kogi State on April 15. The Spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, told newsmen in Abuja that the arrested suspects included a Kogi State local government sole administrator and his orderly. Moshood said items […]

