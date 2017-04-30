Man City offer Iheanacho plus cash to Dortmund – Vanguard
Vanguard
Man City offer Iheanacho plus cash to Dortmund
Vanguard
Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho may continue his professional career in the German Bundesliga next season. Kelechi Iheanacho. English Premier League powerhouse Manchester City are prepared to offer Iheanacho to Borussia Dortmund as a …
Man City offer Iheanacho for free to Dortmund to land Aubameyang
