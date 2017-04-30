Man City offer Iheanacho plus cash to Dortmund – Vanguard

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Sports


Man City offer Iheanacho plus cash to Dortmund
Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho may continue his professional career in the German Bundesliga next season. Kelechi Iheanacho. English Premier League powerhouse Manchester City are prepared to offer Iheanacho to Borussia Dortmund as a …
