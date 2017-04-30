Pages Navigation Menu

Man City offer Iheanacho plus cash to Dortmund

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho may continue his professional career in the German Bundesliga next season.

Kelechi Iheanacho

English Premier League powerhouse Manchester City are prepared to offer Iheanacho to Borussia Dortmund as a sweetener in the proposed deal to bring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the Etihad Stadium.

With the Gabon star valued in the region of €70 million by Borussia Dortmund, City will use Iheanacho as makeweight in the deal to sign him and initial talks are understood to have taken place.

The Taye Academy product is confirmed to be on the radar of other German clubs, including Hoffenheim and Bayer Leverkusen.

The 20-year-old Iheanacho has found game time hard to come by since this year started and an exit from Man City in the coming months is not out of topic.

The Citizens would prefer to sell the Nigerian to a foreign club, rather than their rivals in the Premier League.

