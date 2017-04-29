Man City Offers Iheanacho to Borussia Dortmund

By Joe Apu

Nigerian international and Manchester City striker may well be out of the English Premier League next season as his club has offered him out to German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

This much was revealed by allnigeriasoccer.com, as Manchester City wants former African Footballer of the Year Pierre- Emerick Aubameyang in their squad next term with Iheanacho as part of the bargain to Dortmund.

English Premier League powerhouse Manchester City are prepared to offer Kelechi Iheanacho to Borussia Dortmund as a sweetener in the proposed deal to bring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the Etihad Stadium.

With the Gabon star valued in the region of €70 million by Borussia Dortmund, City will use Iheanacho as makeweight in the deal to sign him and initial talks are understood to have taken place.

The Taye Academy product is confirmed to be on the radar of other German clubs, including Hoffenheim and Bayer Leverkusen.

The 20-year-old Iheanacho has found game time hard to come by since this year started and an exit from Man City in the coming months is not out of topic.

The Citizens would prefer to sell the Nigerian to a foreign club, rather than their rivals in the Premier League.

In August 2016 Kelechi Iheanacho signed a new five-year deal with Manchester City.

The 19-year-old striker had ended months of speculation by agreeing the deal, which improved his wages and committed him to the club until 2021.

And he immediately predicted that Pep Guardiola will make the Blues into a “great” team in the next three or four years.

Iheanacho burst onto the scene for City last season with 14 goals in 35 appearances, marking him out as a real star of the future.

However, with the arrival of Brazil international Gabriel Jesus, Iheanacho lost his place in the starting line up of Manchester City.

