Man U players to wear black armbands in today’s game in honor of fans that died in Calabar

The English premiership side took to Twitter to announce that their players will wear black armbands during today’s match against Swansea City to mourn the football fans who died last week when they got electrocuted while watching the game between Manchester United and Anderlecht at a viewing center in Calabar

