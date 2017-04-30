Man, who almost drowned in 1969, lives to build church for God

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

IT was testimony galore for Sir Samuel Anyanwutaku, a Lagos –based Anambra businessman, when he held the congregation of St. Andrews Anglican Church, Ogidi, in Idemili North local government area of Anambra State, spellbound with the story of how he survived being drowned in a river during the civil war and lived to build a multi-million church for his community.

Anyanwutaku, who could not pursue his education due to lack of funds, also told the congregation how he started business with 30 kobo as a boy and was able to increase it to N1460, which he used to seek for greener pastures in Lagos in 1976.

He revealed how every adversity that came his way eventually turned out to be something to glorify God, adding that building the church for God was not even enough to thank God for what had happened in his life.

“In 1969, during the civil war, I fell into the river called Oyi Nsugbe. That was supposed to be the end of my life since I did not know how to swim”, he stated. “I sank down to the bed of the river, but God, in His infinite mercy, saved me up to this moment. I didn’t know how He rescued me.

“Also in 1971, when I could not find anybody to sponsor my education, I started petty trading in my village, Ogidi. All I had was 30 kobo, two shorts and 2 shirts. From that humble beginning, the Almighty God began to prosper my business in a miraculous way.

“In 1974, I fell ill. I was seriously ill for two years. My parents took me to different hospitals for solution without success. At a time, I never knew I would survive the illness. One day, God miraculous healed me. This is one of the many wonderful works of God in my life.

“Immediately after the illness, I had the desire to leave the village for Lagos. The Almighty God had then grown my business from 30k to N1460. This was all I had when I went to Lagos. “The Bible says that God works in a mysterious way. I am a living testimony to this verse of the scripture. He built my business from 30 kobo to what I am today.”

According to him, the building and dedication of the church was a testimonial of God’s faithfulness to him and members of his family and prayed that whoever that sought God’s face in the church would get the desired reward.

Apart from the Bishop on the Niger, Rt. Rev Owen Nwokolo, who dedicated the new church, Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano and a former national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Victor Umeh, were among the dignitaries that graced the occasion.

The post Man, who almost drowned in 1969, lives to build church for God appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

