Manchester United to honour Electrocuted Nigerians at Old Trafford

Manchester United have confirmed that the electrocuted Nigerian fans who lost their lives while watching an Europa League match between Manchester United and Anderlecht in Calabar will be remembered at the Old Trafford when they host Swansea in a league fixture on Sunday. They had gathered at a popular viewing center when a transformer nearby […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

