Manchester United to wear black armbands to mourn Nigeria football fans

Manchester United have decided to wear black armbands in the game against Swansea City to mourn the football fans who died in Calabar last week when they got electrocuted while watching the game between Manchester United and Anderlecht at a viewing center.

