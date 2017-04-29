Mangala Unsure About City Future

Eliaquim Mangala has no idea what the future holds for him and has not spoken to either City or Valencia.

The France international joined the Spanish club on a season long loan in August and has been a permanent fixture in the first team.

Mangala doesn’t know if Valencia wants to keep him permanently, but would rather wait till tell end of the season before any discussions.

“We’ll see what happens at the end of the season. There are four games left and we’ll see what happens,” he told Marca .

Asked if Valencia chiefs had spoken to him, he said: “No, and I prefer it that way: to be calm and focused on the pitch and then see what happens.

“I don’t know [what I will do], I don’t think about next year. My plan is to think about what’s happening now and when the season finishes I’ll think about next year.”

The post Mangala Unsure About City Future appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

