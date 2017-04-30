Man’s leg falls into lagoon in Third Mainland bridge accident

A passenger on Sunday morning lost his limb in an accident between a red Toyota and a Danfo bus on Third Mainland Bridge. His severed leg fell into the Lagoon.

The victim, a passenger in the danfo bus was seating in the front when the accident happened.

His limb was reported to have been entangled within crash barriers on the.bridge before eventually falling into the lagoon.

RRS riders and monitors at the scene subsequently called for emergency unit to help recover the missing leg.

Recovery effort by the Marine Police and a team of RRS officials is on, while the man has been moved to Gbagada General Hospital, Lagos.

The vehicles have been moved by LASEMA Response Unit to avoid congestion.

The post Man’s leg falls into lagoon in Third Mainland bridge accident appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

