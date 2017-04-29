Mario Balotelli Lashes Out At Kim Kardashian Over Recent Unedited Bikini Photos

International footballer, Mario Balotelli has taken shots at mother of two and reality TV star, Kim Kardashian after the actress showed off her butt during her girls vacation in Mexico with her sisters. Recall that the mother of two had splashed on the internet unedited photos of herself in bikini which sparked reactions from her…

The post Mario Balotelli Lashes Out At Kim Kardashian Over Recent Unedited Bikini Photos appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

