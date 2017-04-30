May Day: Ajimobi promises payment of 4-month salary arrears
Governor Abiola Ajimobi has promised to spare no effort in ensuring that the state clears the four-month salary arrears of workers in the State. Ajimobi stated this on Sunday in a congratulatory message to workers on the occasion of May Day 2017 by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mr. Yomi Layinka. He urged […]
May Day: Ajimobi promises payment of 4-month salary arrears
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!