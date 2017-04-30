May Day: Labour Minister Salutes Workers’ Resilience

The minister of labour and employment, Sen. Chris Nwabueze Ngige, has saluted the resilience of the Nigerian workers and hope for a better future in the face of the current economic challenges facing the country.

The minister, in a message to the workers on the occasion marking the 2017 May Day celebrations, fraternized with Nigerian workers as they celebrate the Workers’ Day, a day that has its origin in the historical struggles of workers and trade unions in their efforts to win fair employment standards and more importantly, establish a culture of human and workers’ rights.

According to him, “The federal government is not unaware of the economic challenges facing Nigerian workers in the public, the private and informal sector of the economy. We appreciate your resilience and hope for better days ahead.”

While acknowledging the contributions of the Nigerian workers to national development, Ngige emphasised the commitment of the present administration to the enhancement of workers welfare. “May I use this occasion to appreciate Nigerian workers for their contributions to national development, unequivocal solidarity to the Change Agenda and the fight against corruption of the present administration under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

He added that “Mr. President is committed to the enhancement of workers’ welfare, through programmes like the Federal Integrated Staff Housing Scheme (FISH), creation of enabling environment to stimulate the economy with the aim of improving the social-economic wellbeing of Nigeria in all sectors of the economy.”

While soliciting continued support of the Nigerian workers to the Change Agenda, especially in the fight against corruption, Ngige concluded that “as we celebrate today, I urge Nigerian workers not to relent in their support to the Change Agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

