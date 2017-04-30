May Day: LG boss, cleric commend workers’ dedication

Alhaji Kazeem Adekanye, the Chairman, Transition Implementation Committee (TIC), Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara, has commended the council workers for their dedication and perseverance in the face of economic recession.

Adekanye gave the commendation on Sunday, ahead of the May 1Workers’ Day celebration in Omu-Aran.

He said the workers had demonstrated a high level of devotion, selflessness and loyalty in spite of the council’s financial challenges.

The committee chairman said the TIC would continue to prioritise the welfare of workers, assuring them that the state government was making effort to clear the backlog of their salaries.

Adekanye urged the workers to continue praying for workable solution to the numerous challenges confronting the state and the nation at large, in the spirit of May Day celebration.

He said the council was seeking collaboration with relevant stakeholders to improve the living standard of the people of the area.

“Our visit to Landmark University is a good pointer and testimony of our resolve for workable collaboration.

“The essence is to use agriculture as a veritable platform for social-economic development in the council area.

“This, we are optimistic will make the sector more attractive to our youths and the women, both as a trade and profession,’’ he said.

In a similar development, the General Overseer, Christ Apostolic Church, Ori-Oke Irapada, Omu-Aran, Christopher Owolabi, said Nigerian workers deserved applause for their steadfastness.

Owolabi commended them for exhibiting understanding and maturity in spite of their unimpressive financial status, occasioned by irregular payment of salaries.

He expressed optimism that the achievement recorded by the government’s anti-corruption crusade would lead to economic prosperity for the nation.

“When that happens, the burden of the workers and the generality of Nigerians will be a thing of the past,’’ he said.

