Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

May Day: Nigeria nothing without workers – Saraki

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

May Day: Nigeria nothing without workers – Saraki

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has described Nigerian workers as the life-blood and driving force of the nation’s development in view of their invaluable contributions. He said Nigeria would have been nothing without the hardworking workers. In a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, to mark the 2017 Workers’ […]

May Day: Nigeria nothing without workers – Saraki

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.