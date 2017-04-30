May Day: Reps committed to passing new minimum wage- Dogara

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – SPEAKER of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara Sunday said that the House was committed to passing a new minimum wage bill.

Dogara in a statement to mark the 2017 Workers’ Day, signed by his Special Adviser,Media and Public Affairs, Turaki Hassa, reiterated the resolve and commitment of the parliament to enacting the New minimum wage bill for Nigerian workers.

He said that increasing workers’ salary and wages has become necessary in view of the current inflation, naira devaluation and rising cost of living.

According to him, ” I wish to congratulate the entire Nigerian workers as they join their counterparts the world over in commemorating the International Workers’ Day. While commending you for your sacrifice and commitment to the service and building of the nation.

“I wish to assure you thatthe National Assembly and in particular , the 8th House of Represntatives remains committed to the passage of the National Minimum Wage Bill when presentes by the Executive and initiating other laws and legislative interventions that will promote the welfare and well being of Nigerian Workers.”

Dogara, however, enjoined workers, especially civil servants to rededicate themselves to duty and support government’s laudable policies and programmes.

He said, ” As you mark this historic day, I wish to remind Nigerians of the sacrifices made by the working class in nation building and commit yourselves to doing even more in supporting government’s activities that will better the lots of our citizens .”

The post May Day: Reps committed to passing new minimum wage- Dogara appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

