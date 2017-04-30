Pages Navigation Menu

Mbalula vs Ntlemeza: blackmail, meddling in police work alleged – report – Citizen

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Africa


Mbalula vs Ntlemeza: blackmail, meddling in police work alleged – report

Mbalula vs Ntlemeza: blackmail, meddling in police work alleged – report
The axed Hawks boss reportedly paid three visits to Mbalula in the days after his appointment with 'files' on the minister and his wife. The public spat between Police Minister Fikile Mbalula and the former head of the Directorate for Priority Crime
