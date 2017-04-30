Mercy Aigbe Steps Out For Church Service Amid Domestic Violence Brouhaha (Photos)
Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe today stepped out looking gorgeous without any evidence of physical assault. She does not look like someone who has skull fracture! She only shared the photos on Instagram but did not make any comment on the marriage crash saga. Source: Instagram
The post Mercy Aigbe Steps Out For Church Service Amid Domestic Violence Brouhaha (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!