Mercy Aigbe Steps Out For Church Service Amid Domestic Violence Brouhaha (Photos)

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe today stepped out looking gorgeous without any evidence of physical assault. She does not look like someone who has skull fracture! She only shared the photos on Instagram but did not make any comment on the marriage crash saga. Source: Instagram

