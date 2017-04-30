Mercy Aigbe suffers domestic violence

Mercy Aigbe is currently a victim of domestic violence and she has been trending ever since news poured in on Friday that popular actress, Mercy Aigbe, was beaten silly by her husband, Lanre Gentry and she, in response, returned to allegedly break down his gate and carted away all her belongings, social media has been …

The post Mercy Aigbe suffers domestic violence appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

