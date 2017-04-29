Mercy Aigbe’s 7-year Marriage Crashes After Husband Allegedly Beat Her Up | Photos

The marriage between star actress, Mercy Aigbe and husband, Lanre Gentry has reportedly crashed after he brutally assaulted her. Latest reports indicate that the marriage of Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe has finally crashed after her husband allegedly beat the hell out of her. Her 7-year marriage to Lagos based hotelier, Lanre Gentry reportedly crashed …

The post Mercy Aigbe’s 7-year Marriage Crashes After Husband Allegedly Beat Her Up | Photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

