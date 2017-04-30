Mercy Aigbe’s Hubby Claims Domestic Abuse Photos Are From Her Film ‘Victim’
Lanre Gentry, Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe’s husband who has denied ever beating his wife, has written another post to debunk the reports making rounds on the media. According to Lanre, if he has always abused his wife before now, how come she has continued to stay with him through thick and thin in their 10 …
The post Mercy Aigbe’s Hubby Claims Domestic Abuse Photos Are From Her Film ‘Victim’ appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!