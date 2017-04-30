Pages Navigation Menu

Mikel Obi confirms successful surgery

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Super Eagles Captain, John Obi Mikel, has confirmed the news of his successful surgery to his  fans via Twitter. Mikel flew into England from China on Thursday to secure a lasting solution to an abdominal strain he cupped while playing for his Chinese team, Tianjin Teda. It was reported that the Super Eagles captain initially …

