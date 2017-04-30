Mikel Obi confirms successful surgery

Super Eagles Captain, John Obi Mikel, has confirmed the news of his successful surgery to his fans via Twitter. Mikel flew into England from China on Thursday to secure a lasting solution to an abdominal strain he cupped while playing for his Chinese team, Tianjin Teda. It was reported that the Super Eagles captain initially …

