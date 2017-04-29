Mo Abudu and Richard Quest talk about business in Nigeria (PHOTOS) – YNaija
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
YNaija
|
Mo Abudu and Richard Quest talk about business in Nigeria (PHOTOS)
YNaija
Famed CNN anchor Richard Quest was in Nigeria last week on a voyage of discovery, learning about local culture and how it impacts on people doing business in Africa's largest economy. Not surprisingly, he turned to Mo Abudu, founder and CEO of …
Richard Quest I met the weird CNN journalist while trying to lose weight in Lagos
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!