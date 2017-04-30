Pages Navigation Menu

Mother of eight dies after abortion in Ogun

Tragedy struck in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital when a mother of eight, identified as Sukurat Adedoyin, reportedly died following complications from abortion of pregnancy.

Sunday Vanguard reports that the 33-year-old deceased, who was alleged to have been impregnated by her boyfriend, Alabi Kamilu, 30, sought the help of an auxiliary nurse, Bello Abosede, 34, to terminate the pregnancy.

Investigating Police Officer, Asake Morowuntonu, said the victim was a married woman and had had eight children. Morowuntonu stated that Kamilu, the alleged boyfriend, forced the deceased to terminate the pregnancy.

