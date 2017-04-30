Mother of eight dies after abortion in Ogun

By Daud Olatunji, Abeokuta

Tragedy struck in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital when a mother of eight, identified as Sukurat Adedoyin, reportedly died following complications from abortion of pregnancy.

Sunday Vanguard gathered that the 33-year-old deceased, who was alleged to have been impregnated by her boyfriend, Alabi Kamilu, 30, sought the help of an auxiliary nurse, Bello Abosede, 34, to terminate the pregnancy.

The Investigating Police Officer, Asake Morowuntonu, said the victim was a married woman and had had eight children.

Morowuntonu stated that Kamilu, the alleged boyfriend, forced the deceased to terminate the pregnancy.

The post Mother of eight dies after abortion in Ogun appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

