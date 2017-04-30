Mourinho Happy With Team Despite Draw

Jose Mourinho says he is really happy with his squad despite their 1-1 draw against Swansea, but is unhappy with his growing injury list.

Wayne Rooney opened the scoring from the penalty spot, before Sigurdsson cancelled it out with a well taken free kick.

Shaw and Bailly couldn’t finish the match due to injuries sustained, joining Ibrahimovic, Rojo, Smalling and Jones on United’s growing list, to the disappointment of Mourinho.

He said: “If I analyse the performance I will obviously find weakness in our performance, that is obvious and it is not difficult to find that.

“But I cannot do that. I cannot isolate from the context and the context is the boys gave everything they can.

“If I had more fresh players I would change. It was easy to see Ashley Young and Jesse Lingard were above the others in terms of freshness, sharpness. It was easy to see that and it was easy to see many players in trouble.

“But we don’t have others, that’s the problem.

“The second half was our best period. We had control, we had chances to score the second goal and probably relax and kill the game and then they scored a beautiful free-kick.

“We lose two points, but I’m very happy with the players. Very happy. I cannot demand anything more from them.

“I am more than happy.”

