Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Moyes: I’m Very Disappointed

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

David Moyes has ranked Sunderland’s exit from the premier league, as his worst day in football, but would not discuss his future.

A late goal from Josh King, which was the only goal of the match , sealed the fate of the black cats, who has spent majority of the season in the bottom three.

Moyes would not blame anybody for the defeat and was also mute about his future at the club.

“To think about it and talk about it now is just too quick,” Moyes said. “They’re questions for a week or two down the line – I’m not sure it’s for now. I’d like to make sure we get Sunderland back in the Premier League.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

“I’m really disappointed. This is my worst day in football. I feel for the supporters. They put their heart and cash into the team and my thoughts are mainly with them.

“It’s a collective thing from top to bottom – it’s wrong to blame any individual. Clubs are much stronger than any one individual.

“I know what a Premier League team looks like, a Premier League squad looks like, and we have looked short of that bit of quality.”

The post Moyes: I’m Very Disappointed appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.