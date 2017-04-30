Mugabe orders arrest of murderers – New Zimbabwe.com
New Zimbabwe.com
Mugabe orders arrest of murderers
PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe on Saturday urged the country's police force to arrest murderers and rapists who he said were causing suffering to innocent citizens. He was leading mourners during the burial of the late national hero Zenzo Ntuliki at the …
Mugabe Vows Fight Against Hostile Countries
National hero Ntuliki sacrificed a lot: President
