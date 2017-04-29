MUSIC: Efe – Based On Logistics
The 2017 Big Brother Naija winner ‘EFE’ has just released a new single, titled ‘Based on Logistics’. These comes after his media tour roundup and greet with fans and as he also prepares to go for a home coming concert in Jos city, where he grew up.
Based on Logistics was produced by Duktor Sett.
Enjoy!
