MUSIC: Eric – Ambition

Just a few weeks after releasing Pay Me Now, Eric is back again with another sensational hiphop tune called ‘Ambition’. A track forged out of the day to day life of a young hustler whose sole aim is to succeed. Listen up and enjoy!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Eric-Ambitions.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Eric – Ambition appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

