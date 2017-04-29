MUSIC: Kingchessy – Adura (Prod. By SolzBeat)

Talented and Gifted Singer Kingchessy is Back With a Beautiful Song with Outstanding Melodies .

“Adura” is a potential Playlist Topper *If this song does not get you believing in Nigeria’s jaw-dropping breed of talent, nothing else will. “Adura” by the prodigy Kingchessy, produced by Solzbeat. Hit “download” and get a taste of what it’s like to listen to great music.

Enjoy!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Kingchessy-Adura.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

