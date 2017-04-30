Muslim/muslim ticket would have worked against APC in 2015 — Dangiwa

By Ben Agande

A member of Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and former Youth President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Northern States, Reverend Bitrus Dangiwa, says Muslim/Muslim ticket in the 2015 presidential election would have brought crisis because Nigeria is not ripe for it.

Reacting to a statement credited to the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, that it was Senate President Bukola Saraki and some Nigerians that prevailed on President Muhammadu Buhari not to pick him (Tinubu) as Vice President, Dangiwa said Saraki and El- Rufai acted in the best interest of the country if indeed they worked against Tinubu’s emergence as Buhari’s running mate.

Speaking in Kaduna, the cleric said Muslim/Muslim ticket would have worked against APC in the 2015 general elections.

“Tinubu’s thought of becoming Vice President to an already Islamic faith President was not only self- centred, but selfish, and it would have worked against the APC.

“We knew of this Tinubu’s move for a very long time, most northerners contributed to Saraki’s choice of working against a Muslim/Muslim ticket in 2015.

“So Saraki’s decision not to have a Muslim/Muslim ticket was in the best interest of the socio-political development of the nation.

“There are still good Muslims and Christians who mean well for this country, and Saraki is one of such good examples”.

