Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

My life in danger over 2018 gov poll – Lasun – The Punch

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
My life in danger over 2018 gov poll – Lasun – The Punch

The Punch

My life in danger over 2018 gov poll – Lasun
The Punch
The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuf, has said some leaders of the All Progressives Congress in Osun State and former political office holders are after his life because of his interest in contesting the 2018 governorship

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.