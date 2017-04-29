Nadal faces Thiem for 10th Barcelona Open crown

Rafael Nadal sealed his place in today’s Barcelona Open final with a comfortable straight-sets win against Horacio Zeballas and now faces the Dominic Thiem who conquered Andy Murray in the semi-final.

Nadal, who has won the clay-court title on nine occasions so far in his career, proved too strong for his unseeded Argentinian opponent and broke his serve in the fourth game of the first set.

Nadal’s only scare was in the fourth game of the second set when he survived two break points. He went on to wrap up a 6-3 6-4 victory in 94 minutes.

It will also give Nadal an opportunity to avenge his 6-4 4-6 7-6 defeat against Thiem in the semi-finals of the Argentina Open last year.

Dominic Thiem had claimed his first win over World No 1 Andy Murray to book his place in the final of the Barcelona Open on Saturday 6-2 3-6 6-4.

Meanwhile, former world number one Maria Sharapova crashed out of the Stuttgart Grand Prix semi-final in her first event back after a 15-month doping suspension, losing to France’s Kristina Mladenovic 3-6 7-5 6-4 on Saturday.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

