NAFDAC Decries influx of fake drugs into A/Ibom

Ogedegbe, who led operatives of the agency on inspection of pharmaceutical shops in Uyo at the weekend, said that the exercise was aimed at mopping up drugs that should not be in circulation.

The coordinator who condemned the circulation of unregulated and unwholesome drugs, warned against the danger of consumption of such drugs.

He warned citizens to be mindful of the pharmaceutical shops they patronize.

Pharmaceutical stores found to be selling unregistered and unwholesome products were subjected to administrative sanctions while sensitive drugs not properly stored were confiscated.

“This exercise which will cover the entire state is in response to the agency’s alert by its Pharmaco-Vigilance and Post Marketing Surveillance that drugs such as high dose tramadol on sales in the state should be mopped up from circulation,” he stated.

The coordinator called on pharmaceutical stores operators in the state to sell only registered drugs and maintain proper storage facilities in their premises.

Meanwhile, the state Coordinator, has decried the recent development where some dubious bakers use other companies label to sell their bread, warning that any baker caught will face the fool weight of the law.

“If you exhaust your label, please go and print new ones and avoid the temptation of using another company’s label, that is criminal,” he said.