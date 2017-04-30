NASA creating ‘phantom jobs’ to abuse existing wealth – Esipisu – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
NASA creating 'phantom jobs' to abuse existing wealth – Esipisu
NASA leaders unveil the coalition's logo at the Uhuru Park grounds on Wednesday, April 27, 2017. /JACK OWUOR. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. State House has criticised NASA for creating a power sharing deal intended to abuse …
Kenya can't afford to use billions of shillings to please three men, State House says
