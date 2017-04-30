New Music: Burna Boy – Rock Your Body
With the release of the Visuals to “Boshe Nlo” off his “Redemption” EP still buzzing, Burna Boy drops another treat and it’s titled “Rock Your Body”. “Rock Your Body” is produced by prolific producer and DJ – Juls. Get “Rock Your Body” here
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!