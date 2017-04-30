New Music: E.L. – Shape Of You (Afrobeats Remix)
E.L joins the long list of artistes who are jumping on the remix or remake of the monstrous hit by Ed Sheeran titled “Shape Of You” as he drops his own Afrobeats version. Listen to “Shape Of You” (Afrobeats Remix) below
