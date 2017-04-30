Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Music: E.L. – Shape Of You (Afrobeats Remix)

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

E.L joins the long list of artistes who are jumping on the remix or remake of the monstrous hit by Ed Sheeran titled “Shape Of You” as he drops his own Afrobeats version. Listen to “Shape Of You” (Afrobeats Remix) below

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.