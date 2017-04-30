New Music: Phenom feat. Lynox – International

One of the fiercest rap acts out of Nigeria, Phenom is set to stage a comeback this 2017 with the release of this new track titled “International” featuring Lynox. The song was produced by Ucen. Listen and Download below: Download

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

