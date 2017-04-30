New Music: Temisan – Sukomusic
“Sukomusic” is a song portraying the style of the same name, created by Temisan. It is a sound that is heavily influenced by Northern music from Jos and Kaduna with a blend of Jazz, Blues and traditional R&B infused with high life and the lilt of Temisan‘s voice. “Sukomusic” is a productive effort from GrayJonz, Drummerboi […]
