New Music: Temisan – Sukomusic

“Sukomusic” is a song portraying the style of the same name, created by Temisan. It is a sound that is heavily influenced by Northern music from Jos and Kaduna with a blend of Jazz, Blues and traditional R&B infused with high life and the lilt of Temisan‘s voice. “Sukomusic” is a productive effort from GrayJonz, Drummerboi […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

