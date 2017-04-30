New Video: Ice Prince feat. Bre Z – Stand Out

Off his “Jos To The World” album, Ice Prince delivers the visuals to “Stand Out” featuring young rapper Bre Z. The video was shot on location in the states and it was directed by Patrick Elis. Hit Play below!

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

