New Video: Ice Prince feat. Bre Z – Stand Out
Off his “Jos To The World” album, Ice Prince delivers the visuals to “Stand Out” featuring young rapper Bre Z. The video was shot on location in the states and it was directed by Patrick Elis. Hit Play below!
