New Video: Terry Tha Rapman feat. Barz – Baby Boy
Award-wining rapper Terry Tha Rapman is back with a bang as the timeless veteran releases the visuals to his newest hit single ‘Baby Boy’ on which his features ultra-wavy kid Barz. The song was produced by Andre Vibez, video directed by Ben Aitar. Hit Play below!
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!