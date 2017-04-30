NGO Converses For Only Female Teachers In All Girls’ Schools In Bauchi

A non-governmental organization based in Bauchi, Fahimta Women and Youths Development Initiative (FAWOYDI), has appealed to the Bauchi state governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, to intervene in the girl-child education in the state and bar male teachers from teaching in all boarding female schools in the state.

The FAWOYDI executive director, Hajiya Maryam Garba, stated this while speaking at the activity for state level sensitization meeting for the establishment of Girls for Girls (G4G), in collaboration with UNICEF and the federal government with funding from the UK Department of International Development (DFID) yesterday at General Hassan Usman Katsina Unity College, Bauchi.

She added that the lives of female students in such schools are not entirely safe in the hands of male teachers.

“How can male teachers be entering female hostels by 6:00am all in the name of waking them up for lesson? The lives of girls are not safe with a male teacher because anything can happen.” she queried.

She urged to the state government to deploy female teachers in all the female boarding schools with a view to saving education of the girl-child in the state.

She also urged parents to allow their children to go to school and finish at least secondary school before giving them out in marriage, adding that the Girls for Girls initiative is aimed at contributing to output one of the third phases of the girls education project, which is being implemented in five northern states of Nigeria, namely Bauchi, Katsina, Zamfara, Niger and Kebbi.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

