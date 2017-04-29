Ikoyigate: Dispute over disclosure of $43m – Nigeria Today
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Nigeria Today
|
Ikoyigate: Dispute over disclosure of $43m
Nigeria Today
As the committee set up by the Presidency to investigate the circumstances surrounding the placement and subsequent discovery of $43m said to belong to the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, at a private apartment on Osborne Street, Ikoyi, Lagos, …
NIA boss Oke hid Ikoyi cash from Buhari – top government official
NIA kept Buhari in dark over Ikoyi $43m – Sources
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!