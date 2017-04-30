Nigeria-made speed limiter better, cheaper than imported ones – Onu

The speed limiting device being manufactured in Nigeria is better and cheaper than the imported ones, the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbommaya Onu, has said. Onu, who spoke with the Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York, said that made-in-Nigeria device was a research product where Nigerians in Diaspora […]

The post Nigeria-made speed limiter better, cheaper than imported ones – Onu appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

