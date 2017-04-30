‘Nigeria-made speed limiter better, cheaper than imported ones’ – Onu
The FRSC began the enforcement of the installation of the device in commercial vehicles in February.
The post ‘Nigeria-made speed limiter better, cheaper than imported ones’ – Onu appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!