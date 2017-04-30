Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: Presidency – Nigeria Not Ripe for Same Faith Ticket – Reverend Dangiwa – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Nigeria: Presidency – Nigeria Not Ripe for Same Faith Ticket – Reverend Dangiwa – AllAfrica.com

Daily Trust

Nigeria: Presidency – Nigeria Not Ripe for Same Faith Ticket – Reverend Dangiwa
AllAfrica.com
A member of Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and former Youth President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Northern States, Reverend Bitrus Dangiwa has said that Nigeria is not matured and riped for Muslim/Muslim or Christian/Christian ticket for
Northern elders react to Tinubu's failure to emerge VP in 2015NAIJ.COM

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.