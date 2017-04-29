Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria: What I Will Reveal About Jonathan in My Forthcoming Book – Bola Tinubu – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

Nigeria: What I Will Reveal About Jonathan in My Forthcoming Book – Bola Tinubu
AllAfrica.com
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, Friday, said he would publish a book detailing how the then incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan was defeated by the opposition APC. The APC National Leader spoke at the launch of …

