Nigeria Women Win Eight Medals At African Wrestling Championship

Nigerian female wrestlers at the 2017 Senior African Wrestling Championships in Marrakech, Morocco, have clinched eight medals, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Nigerian women won six gold and two silver medals at the championship that began on April 24.

The gold medallists are Mercy Genesis, 48 kg; Odunayo Adekuoroye, 55kg; Aminat Adeniyi, 58kg; Blessing Oborududu, kg; Kemeasuodei Dressman, 69kg; and Gofit Winnie, 75kg. The silver medallists are Bose Samuel, 53kg; and Bisola Makanjuola, 60kg.

Only one of the wrestlers, Tochukwu Okeke in the 75 kg category, did not win a medal at the Championship.

