Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Dancers Can’t Continue To Blame The System – Kaffy – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Nigerian Dancers Can’t Continue To Blame The System – Kaffy – CHANNELS TELEVISION

CHANNELS TELEVISION

Nigerian Dancers Can't Continue To Blame The System – Kaffy
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The Guinness world record dancer, Kafayat Oluwatoyin, popularly known as Kaffy, has called on Nigerian dancers to take on their act and welfare seriously. Kaffy in interview with Channels Television lamented that despite the huge contributions of

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.